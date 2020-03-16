HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson teenager Evie Wood has been invited to USA Swimming’s 14th Annual National Diversity Select Camp, to be held May 7-10 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to have one of our own Mako Aquatics swimmers selected to participate in the National Diversity Select Camp for the second year in a row,” said Mako Aquatics head coach Bob Young. “The experience she will have and the skills she will learn from this camp are something she’ll keep with her forever. I’m excited to see how she’ll grow in the pool, but also as a leader.”

Wood is one of 48 swimmers from around the country selected to participate. The purpose of the camp is to instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming. The National Diversity Select Camp brings together some of USA Swimming’s most diverse talent for an extended weekend of pool training, leadership development, team-building activities and learning. Athletes’ personal coaches are encouraged to attend the camp as well.

The camp hosts swimmers between the ages 14 and 16 and selection is based on times swum at USA Swimming sanctioned events. Each athlete selected for the camp will be provided complimentary room and board at the Olympic Training Center, ground transportation and full airfare to Colorado Springs.

A total of 42 clubs from 22 states will be represented at the prestigious camp. Alumni of the program include four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel and 2019 U.S. National Team members Jack Levant and Daniel Roy. Camp attendees will also be visited by 2004 Olympic silver medalist, Maritza McClendon.