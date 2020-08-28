RED WING -- Each sport this fall is required to adjust its operation in one way or another to best safeguard from a potential COVID-19 infection. No other sport has as visible an adjustment as Red Wing's swim and dive team, which is participating in its meets in the home pool at Twin Bluff Middle School without an opponent in the building.

How does that work, you ask? All of the scoring is done virtually. The Wingers will complete all of the events and share their times with their opponent. The opposition will do the same, although not every team will finish its events at the same time so it's possible Red Wing girls could complete their entire event list while opponents hasn't started theirs. As long as both teams upload their final results the evening of the event, everything is fine.

The new format didn't faze the Wingers in their first attempt: Red Wing defeated Albert Lea on Thursday, 116.5-66.

Red Wing had a number of first-place finishes throughout the meet, including:

the 200-yard medley relay team of Teegan Beyers, Cecelia DeJong, Sammy Kriese and Emma Hoppman in one minute, 58.45 seconds;

Beyers in the 200 freestyle (2:10.67);

Sophie Carlson in the 200 individual medley (2:39.88);

DeJong in the 100 butterfly (1:01.14);

Beyers in the 100 freestyle (57.79); DeJong in the 500 freestyle (5:53.74);

the 200 freestyle relay team of DeJong, Madison Beyers, Kriese and Teegan Beyers (1:50.28); and

Kriese in the 100 backstroke (1:15.08).

The Wingers will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 1, when they face Rochester Century.