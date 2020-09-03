Relays and sprints make up eight of the 12 events during a high school swim meet. Red Wing performed admirably in those eight events, winning five of them. It was the middle and long distance events that gave the Wingers fits on Tuesday against Rochester Century.

Of the 61 points available in the diving and middle- and long-distance events, Red Wing only scored 10. That deficit proved too much to overcome in the resulting 99-79 loss to the Panthers.

Two of the top swimmers for Red Wing were Teegan Beyers and Sammy Kriese.

Beyers finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.90 seconds and the 100 backstroke in one minute, 5.98 seconds. She was also part of two second-place relays teams. The 200 medley relay team of Beyers, Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Emma Hoppman finished runner-up (1:57.34), as did the 200 freestyle relay team featuring the same quartet (1:48.53).

Other first-place finishes for Red Wing were: Kriese in the 100 backstroke (1:13.74), the 400 freestyle relay of Madison Beyers, Kennedy Carlson, Annika Wardle and Sarah Kolby (4:25.91), and DeJong in the 100 butterfly (1:01.42).

Next up for Red Wing is Faribault on Thursday.