RED WING — With three meet wins out of its first four attempts, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team has afforded itself the opportunity to shift swimmers around different events and still record strong results. The latest testament to that theory came from Tuesday's 97-83 win over Austin.

After putting Kennedy Carlson in the 200-yard medley relay last week, Red Wing went back to its original four by inserting Emma Hoppman into the rotation. The result was a first-place time of one minute, 58.15 seconds, although still nearly three seconds off the team's top time set this season.

The Wingers also mixed up their 200 freestyle relay by including the same four as the 200 medley relay but shuffling the order. Teegan Beyers led off while Cecelia DeJong finished — flip-flopping what has been the norm this season. Sammy Kriese and Hoppman were the second and third swimmers in the relay, respectively. The relay team took first place with a time of 1:47.65, equaling its best time of the season.

DeJong had her best performance of the season in the 100 butterfly with a first-place time of 1:00.58. Beyers also set the team's best performance this season in the 500 freestyle with a first-place time of 5:46.43.

Other notable events Tuesday included: 200 freestyle — Madison Beyers (first place, 2:19.71), 200 individual medley — Sophia Carlson (first place, 2:36.27), 50 freestyle — DeJong (first place, 26.14) and Kriese (second place, 27.42), and 100 backstroke — Teegan Beyers (first place, 1:08.84).

Red Wing is back in action Thursday with a virtual meet against Rochester Mayo.