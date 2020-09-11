After shuffling its lineup and giving its younger swimmers valuable experience in a variety of events, Red Wing was carried by the four lynchpins of the 200-yard medley relay in nearly all events Thursday. The result led to consistently high scoring in many of the events but overall the Wingers came up short against Rochester Mayo, losing 99-81.

The aforementioned 200 medley relay team was identically set up compared to Tuesday's meet but was about one second slower despite the continuity. The quartet of Teegan Beyers, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Emma Hoppman took second place with a time of one minute, 59.11 seconds.

The 200 freestyle relay team featuring the same four swimmers took first place (1:48.14). Also taking first place (4:19.66) was the 400 freestyle relay team of Madison Beyers, Greta Lane, Kennedy Carlson and Sarah Kolby.

Individually, DeJong finished second in the 200 IM (2:26.28) and first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.72). Kriese took first in the 50 freestyle (27.36) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.00). Hoppman placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.89), and Sophia Carlson took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.79).

Now over half way through the season, Red Wing's next meet is Tuesday, Sept. 15 against Mankato West.