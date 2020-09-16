Its season more than half over already, the Red Wing girls' swim and dive team continued testing swimmers in different events during a 98-83 loss to Mankato West on Tuesday.

Red Wing came in first place in five of the 12 events — Cecelia DeJong winning two, Teegan Beyers and Sammy Kriese one, and a relay team recorded the fifth first-place finish.

Starting the event off, Red Wing took second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute, 58.38 seconds. Emma Hoppman and Beyers swapped positions for the relay this time, with Hoppman swimming the first leg of the relay. The position swap led to a faster time than the relay team's last time out, but slower than the three attempts prior.

DeJong took first place in the 200 freestyle (2:05.54) — the fast time put up in that event for the Wingers this year. She also won the 100 butterfly (1:00.48) — another season best.

Beyers took first in the 100 freestyle (57.10), slightly faster than her first crack at the event Aug. 27 against Albert Lea. She also took second place in the 50 freestyle (26.12).

Kriese won the 100 breaststroke (1:14.65) — an event she has taken first place in five of the six meets this fall. Sophia Carlson took second in the event with a time of 1:18.59.

Red Wing's last victory of the evening came from the 400 freestyle relay team of Madison Beyers, Annika Wardle, Greta Lane and Kennedy Carlson. The swimmers finished with a time of 4:24.49.

Red Wing will have nine days off before their next meet on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Rochester John Marshall.