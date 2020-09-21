HUDSON, Wis.-- Two meets into the season, the four-time Big Rivers Conference champion Hudson girls’ swimming and diving team is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Raiders defeated Chippewa Falls 100.5 to 68.5, in their season opener Sept. 10, and followed that up by sweeping all 12 events in a 139-46 victory last week over Menomonie.

Head coach Dennis Dadashev said he expected a tough first meet from Chippewa Falls, but the Raiders were up to the challenge.

“We knew that Chippewa was going to make us earn every event, and I was really happy with how the girls responded and competed.”

Dadashev said he was impressed right off the bat with the Raiders’ 200 yard medley relay team of Tatum Dietz, Rhian Neitzel, Hannah Zurn, and Faith Eilterson, who posted an impressive early-season time of 1 minute, 57.46 seconds in the first meet of the season.

He also said it was nice to see Hudson go 2-3-4 in the 100 butterfly, with Neitzel taking second in 1:00.78, Jayden Hartwig third in 1:11.36 and Isabelle Isaac fourth in 1:17.4.

But Dadashev said the race of the night came in the 100 backstroke, where captain Dietz touched out a Chippewa Falls swimmer by seven-tenths of a second to essentially lock up the meet for the Raiders with a first place time of 1:11.6.

Eilertson added first place times of 26.4 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 58.66 seconds in the 100 free, and Zurn won the 500 free in 5:37.1, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Eilertson, Ellie Wilson, Zurn and Neitzel took first with a time of 3:56.23.

Hudson’s divers competed in their first meet of the season last week against Menomonie, and they responded by taking three of the top four spots, with Katie Augue earning a first place score of 214.15, Madi Gillen taking second with 180.2 and Emma Anderson fourth with 154.55.

Dadashev said Eilertson swam an impressive breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay to team up with Neitzel, Ellie Wilson and Faith Kalsow for a first place time of 1:57.54 before winning the 50 free by five-hundredths of a second in 26.14 seconds to help the Raiders sweep all 12 events.

Hudson will host River Falls in the Wildcats’ season opener Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hudson Middle School pool.