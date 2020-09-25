In the past couple of weeks, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team has faced some tough conference competition. The Wingers were finally able to break through with a team win on Thursday, however, as they topped Rochester John Marshall, 97-88.

Red Wing won eight of the 12 events against the Rockets, starting with the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Emma Hoppman, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Teegan Beyers took first place with a time of one minute, 58.31 seconds. That same relay team also took first place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time 1:47.20.

Kriese and DeJong also won two other events. Kriese took first place in the 200 individual medley (2:26.55) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.93). DeJong finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.52) and the 100 freestyle (56.11).

Hoppman took first place in the 100 backstroke (1:08.80) and second in the 100 freestyle (57.73). Meanwhile, Beyers came in first place in the 50 freestyle (25.82) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.55).

Red Wing's next meet is Thursday against Northfield. The Wingers have two conference meets remaining before postseason play begins.