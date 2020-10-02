Entering the home stretch of their regular season, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team was "host" to Northfield on Thursday but lost the dual 99-82.

Although the Wingers lost the competition, they ended up winning more than half of the events. Northfield's depth just proved to be too much for Red Wing to overcome and the Raiders were able to secure more points overall.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Emma Hoppman, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Teegan Beyers came in first place for the fourth time this season. The relay team finished the event in one minute, 58.40 seconds — they have now finished within one-tenth of a second of that time in three consecutive meets.

Red Wing won the two other relay events as well. In the 200 freestyle relay, Beyers, Kriese, Hoppman and DeJong teamed up once again to claim first (1:46.26). Annika Wardle, Kennedy Carlson, Sarah Kolby and Madison Beyers won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:20.96.

Elsewhere, Teegan Beyers and DeJong won two other events, while Hoppman and Kriese took second in one event each.

Teegan Beyers won the 200 freestyle (2:08.59) and the 100 freestyle (57.15). DeJong won the 50 freestyle (25.79) and 100 butterfly (59.57). It was DeJong's first time this season with a sub-one minute time in the 100 fly.

Hoppman's second-place finish came in the 100 freestyle (57.44), while Kriese's came in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.52).

Red Wing concludes its regular season schedule Oct. 8 against Winona. The Big 9 Conference tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17.