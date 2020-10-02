RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls girls’ swimming and diving team has only competed in two meets this season, but head coach Caitlin Brudzinski said the progress the team has shown between meets is impressive.

The Wildcats lost to Rice Lake 95-77 in their home opener Tuesday, Sept. 29, but Brudzinski liked the improvement the Cats showed from their first meet a week earlier in Hudson.

“They competed well,” Brudzinski said. “We've only had two meets, but we had season-best swims in 13 individual events. After having our first meet last Thursday, to see that many drops in time right away is awesome.”

Junior Katelynn Farner was responsible for two of those season-best times, cutting four seconds in both the 100 yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley, including a third place time of 1 minute, 23.13 seconds in the 100 breast.

Sophomore Mackenna Anderson placed third in a pair of events-- the 200 freestyle in 2:18.31 and the 500 free in 6:04.46 while Anika Coleman cut 12 seconds off her previous best time in the 500 free to place fifth in 6:39.84. Stephanie Dierks also contributed a third place time of 1:12.78 in the 100 butterfly while Lucy Hanson dropped three second in the 100 freestyle to place fifth in 1:09.56.

The Wildcats swept the top two spots in the diving competition with Madison Berg posting a first place score of 203.0 and Isabel Seyffer placing second with 195.25.

The Wildcats next meet is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, in Menomonie.