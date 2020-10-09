In its final tuneup before the Big 9 conference meet, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team put all of the pieces together from weeks worth of work on Thursday against Winona. The outcome of that preparation was nine event victories resulting in a 97-83 team win against the Winhawks.

As per usual, the sprint relay events were led by Emma Hoppman, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Teegan Beyers. Those four put together their second-best time of the year, and their best since Sept. 1, in the 200-yard medley with a winning time of one minute, 56.09 seconds. In the 200 freestyle relay, Beyers, Kriese, Hoppman and DeJong took first place in 1:47.31.

Elsewhere in the pool, Kriese won both the 200-yard IM and 100 breaststroke in 2:26.56 and

1:12.72, respectively. She timed just three-hundredths of a second slower than her fastest time this fall in the breaststroke.

DeJong also took first place in two events — the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. Although her time of 1:00.39 was slower than one week earlier, she still recorded her second-best time during competition this fall. In the 500 freestyle, she finished in 5:47.67.

Beyers claimed two first-place finishes as well. She finished first in the 100 freestyle (58.09) and the 50 freestyle (25.82), the latter race tied her best competition time this fall.

Madison Beyers had a strong showing with one first- and second-place finish. She took first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.17) and second in the 500 freestyle (6:06.46). Her time in the 500 was her fastest of the season.

Hoppman recorded one second-place finish as well as she timed 58.35 seconds in the 100 freestyle.

With several season-best race times, the Wingers appear to be hitting their stride at the perfect time. Next up for Red Wing is the Big 9 girls swim and dive meet on Saturday, Oct. 17. The conference meet will be held virtually, so Red Wing will swim at its own pool like previously done.