HUDSON, Wis.-- The last two meets for the Hudson girls’ swimming and diving team both came down to the wire, but they were only able to pull out a win in one of them.

The Raiders dropped a 98-88 decision at Rice Lake Tuesday, Oct. 6, before edging out Chippewa Falls, 87-83, on the road last Thursday.

Both the Raiders and Cardinals won six events Thursday, but Hudson coach Dennis Dadashev said the Raiders picked up a key win from the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Faith Eilertson, Faith Kalsow, Hannah Zurn, and Rhian Neitzel to push them over the top. The Raider foursome combined for a time of 1 minute, 45.67 seconds to beat the Cardinals by just over a full second.

The Raiders opened the night by getting a first place time of 1:56.08 from Neitzel, Eilertson, Zurn and Kalsow in the 200 medley relay before Zurn won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.17. Eilertson went on to win the 50 free in 26.08 seconds and Zurn came back to win the 500 free in 5:37.88 before Neitzel took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.15.

Dadashev said Tatum Dietz’s second place time of 1:08.74 was also a key to the victory.

Hudson’s divers swept the top three spots at Rice Lake but it wasn’t enough in a 98-88 loss to the Warriors.

Katie Auge scored 194.3 to win the diving competition and Emma Anderson was second with 168.4 while Madi Gillen finished third with 161.1.

The Raiders also got a first place time of 2:08.16 from Nietzel, Eilertson, Ellie Wilson and Zurn in the 200 medley relay while Zurn and Wilson finished one-two in the 400 freestyle with times of 4:53.27 and 5:01.92, respectively.

“Ellie was behind a Rice Lake girl all race and ended up catching her at the wall,” Dadashev noted. “The meet was still extremely undecided at that point and that swim kept us in it.”

The Raiders will swim at Menomonie Thursday night, Oct. 22, before a Big Rivers Conference meet in River Falls Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We continue to make gradual improvements as a team, and I am excited to see how things continue to unfold for us,” Dadashev said.

Wildcats mix things up against Menomonie

The River Falls girls swimming and diving team’s last two meets were both against Menomonie, so after a 125-60 loss to the Mustangs in the first meeting, Wildcat coach Caitlin Brudzinski decided to have some fun in last Tuesday night’s rematch.

“Our swimmers were able to choose one event and their other event was chosen randomly,” she explained. “It resulted in our athletes swimming some different events and doing quite well. It was a fun way to shake up their events.”

The Wildcats had either second or third place finishes in every event, which Brudzinski said was awesome considering most were swimming in off events.

Among the notable efforts in their normal events, Viv Davis dropped nearly two seconds off her previous best time in the 100 freestyle and Sam Thurston cut three seconds off her previous best in the 100 butterfly.

Mackenna Anderson picked up a pair of first place finishes-- in the 200 freestyle in 2:14.3 and the 500 free in 6:02.0, while Madison Berg won the diving competition with a score of 2:18.4 and Madisyn Tape was third with 181.35.