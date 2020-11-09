HUDSON, Wis. -- The Hudson girls swimming and diving team claimed the sectional team title and will send six individuals to this weekend’s state meet in Waukesha after qualifying at the Division 1 sectional meet Friday night, Nov. 6, in Hudson.

The Raiders claimed the team title with 380 points while River Falls, who moved up from Division 2 this season, placed sixth.

River Falls will have one representative at state after senior Madison Berg earned her fourth sectional diving title, and first in Division 1, with a top score of 433.65 Friday night. Berg is coming off a third place Division 2 finish at state a year ago.

Hudson senior Katie Auge also qualified for state in diving with a second place score of 427.85. Auge was a 16th place finisher last year.

Auge will be joined by five Raider teammates this weekend in Waukesha, including three sectional champions from Saturday’s swim competition.

Senior Faith Eilertson was a double champion for Hudson, winning the 50 yard freestyle in 25.48 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 6.65 seconds. She finished 14th in the 100 breast at state as a junior.

Sophomore Rhian Neitzel was right behind Eilertson in the 100 breast with a second place time of 1:07.8 to advance, in addition to winning the 200 individual medley title in 2:09.39, while junior Hannah Zurn won the 500 freestyle title with a time of 5:22.22.

Neitzel, Eilertson, Zurn and junior Faith Kalsow also combined for a first place time of 1:51.77 in the 200 medley relay and took second in the 400 free relay in 3:47.8 to qualify for state in both races.

Neitzel and Zurn are both going to state for the second straight year in the 200 medley relay while Eilertson and Zurn swam on the Raiders’ state qualifying 200 free relay team a year ago.

The WIAA Division 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships kick off Saturday, Nov. 14, with diving competition at 10 a.m., followed by swimming at 2:30 p.m., at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.