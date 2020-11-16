Hudson’s Faith Eilertson, Rhian Neitzel and Katie Auge posted podium-worthy finishes and River Falls’ Maddy Berg earned a spot on the award stand at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships in Waukesha Saturday, Nov. 14.

Eilertson edged Gabrielle LePine of Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic by five-hundredths of a second to earn a sixth place medal in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 5.41 seconds, over a second faster than her sectional title-winning time.

Neitzel finished 12th in the same race in 1:06.93 while reaching the podium in the 200 individual medley with an eighth place time of 2:09.26.

Auge and Berg both earned spots on the award stand in diving, with Auge placing seventh with a final score of 391.8 and Berg eighth with 388.85. Auge was in eighth place after the preliminary round while Berg moved all the way up from 11th to earn the eighth and final podium spot. Berg finished third at state in Division 2 last year and finished her career with four straight state meet appearances.

In addition to the podium finishes, Hudson’s Neitzel, Eilertson, Hannah Zurn and Faith Kalsow combined for a 13th place time of 1:53.59 in the 200 medley relay, and a 16th place time of 3:46.57 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Zurn also finished 15th in the 500 freestyle in 5:21.55, while Eilertson placed 16th in the 50 freestyle in 25.45 seconds.

Brookfield East won its second straight Division 1 team title with a total of 340 points while Hudson was 12th with 54 and River Falls finished 25th with 11.