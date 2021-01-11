HUDSON, Wis. -- Hudson’s boys swimming and diving team continued its strong start to the season by beating both River Falls and Superior in a virtual triangular meet Friday, Jan. 8.

The Raiders took first place in all but one event to beat River Falls 112-56 and Superior 116-52.

Hudson dominated the relay races, taking the top two spots in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. In the 200 relay, Steven Asmus, Theo Johansen, Isaac Anderson and Andrew Hanson combined for a first place time of 1 minute, 32.76 seconds, and Jonathan Bennett, Murphy Beatty, Eli Ramthum and Drew Hay were second in 1:39.46.

Bennett, Johansen, Ramthum and Hanson teamed up for a first place time of 3:27.07 in the 400 free relay, while Adam Berdusco, Anderson, Logan Von Berge and Jerett Maalis were second in 3:52.53. Hay, Berdusco, Ramthun and Maalis kicked off the meet with a first place time of 1:47.42 in the 200 medley relay.

Asmus won a pair of individual events, taking the 200 freestyle in 1:51.25 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.74. Ramthum was second in the 100 breast in 1:07.71.

The Raiders also swept the top two spots in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and diving. In the 200 IM, Hanson was first in 2:04.07 and Johansen took second in 2:12.18, and in the 50 free Hay took first in 23.68 seconds and Von Berge was second in 24.71.

Bennett won the 100 butterfly in 56.24 second and Maalis was second in 1:04.6, while Cort Chiodo took first in diving with a score of 247.15 and Jackson Rodriguez was second with 201.05.

Hanson added a first place time of 52.35 seconds in the 100 freestyle and Berdusco won the 500 free in 5:18.7.

River Falls’ highlights included Connor Baar taking second in both the 200 freestyle in 2:03.16 and the 500 free in 5:31.48, and Alton Lesneski, Zach Martin, Shawn Derks and Darin Derks placing second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:58.97.

Zach Martin added a second place time of 57.21 seconds in the 100 free and Lesneski placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.17 while Darin Derks was third in the 500 free in 5:32.33.

River Falls coach Caitlin Brudzinski said the Wildcat registered season-high times in 14 of the 16 events, including all three relay races.

Hudson is scheduled to host Rice Lake Thursday, Jan. 14, while River Falls is scheduled to visit Menomonie Thursday, Jan. 21.