RED WING — Entering the winter sports season, nearly every team will be confronted with significant changes to its “normal” operations. While that scenario still applies to the Red Wing boys’ swim and dive team, they are uniquely benefited by applying some of the lessons learned from the girls’ swim season this fall.

Head coach Mikayla Beuch is well equipped to tackle the season as she faced many of the same uncertainties during the girls’ swim season. Many of the restrictions remain the same as the boys will swim each meet in their home pool and post results virtually. Spectators will be limited as well so streaming options will continue to be accessed via Facebook. The schedule will also be under the same restrictions as Red Wing will compete solely against Big 9 opponents.

After going through the same process in the fall, Beuch plans on applying some of the lessons she learned in the upcoming months.

“The biggest takeaway for me as a coach is to have a plan and write it in pencil because it's going to change the entire season,” she said. “There were more times than I can count in the fall of trying to prepare for any and every obstacle, and there's always going to be the extra obstacle you're not expecting.”

One obstacle she knows she will contend with is a relatively young lineup of swimmers. Despite that, the goal remains the same as every year — preparing the team for the conference meet and sections. But this year, there’s an added twist with such a young group — building a foundation for the program for the years ahead.

To accomplish this goal, Beuch will look to some of the experienced returning swimmers and divers such as Graham Achen, Aidan O'Brien and Tyler Gordon. The team’s lone state qualifier from a year ago was lost to graduation.

“Graham Achen was really a crucial member of the team last year. He stepped up the last year in athletics and also leadership,” Beuch said. “He's one of our captains this year. He can also be a floater in the sense that I know I can put him in a couple different events wherever we need that help.

“Aidan is a breaststroker, so he's kind of filling that gap that was left when Nick Bayley graduated last year,” Beuch added. “And then we have our diver Tyler Gordon back. Tyler moved out of the state, and was out last season but his family moved back so we have our top diver returning and that's really exciting for us as well.”

Red Wing began its season with a meet against Rochester John Marshall on Friday. Results were unavailable prior to printing. The Wingers were initially scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, but was delayed due to weather.