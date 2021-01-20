With three competitions in the span of a week, fatigue became a factor in Red Wing’s final swim meet of the week. Despite a drop in times almost across the board in the various swim events, Red Wing still performed well overall with a 96-82 loss to Northfield on Thursday.

In the defeat Red Wing won six events and took second place in three others as well.

Winning events were Tyler Gorden in the 1-meter dive with a score of 156.15, Graham Achen with a time of five minutes, 45.79 seconds in the 500 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay team of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Achen (1:43.80), Flemke in the 100 backstroke (1:07.38), O’Brien in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.52), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Gorden, Andrew Hines, Colin Johnson and Patrick Hines (4:25.90).

Second-place finishers on Thursday were Andrew Hines in the 100 backstroke (1:13.38), Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.72), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Soren Toegel, Bryce Engberg, Lucas Anderson and Ezra Dennis (4:39.64).

Red Wing, 2-1 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Tuesday against Rochester Century.

Wingers opens season with pair of team wins

Red Wing couldn't have asked for a better start to its season as it handily defeated both opponents it has faced, the latest being a dominant 94-49 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday.

After winning eight events in the first meet of the season, Red Wing doubled down with eight more event wins to go with five second-place finishes. Events that the Wingers took first in included: the 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O'Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Graham Achen in one minute, 55.48 seconds, O'Brien in the 200 individual medley (2:22.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.44), Achen in the 50 freestyle (26.18) and 500 freestyle (5:47.67), Flemke in the 100 butterfly (1:07.50) and 100 backstroke (1:05.49), and the quartet of O'Brien, Flemke, Ihrke and Achen in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.17).

The second-place finishers included: Bryce Engberg in the 200 IM (2:58.31), Ihrke in the 100 butterfly (1:09.83), Colin Johnson in the 100 freestyle (1:03.41), Soren Toegel in the 500 freestyle (6:43.15), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Toegel, Johnson, Hines, and Lucas Anderson (1:59.31).

Wingers win season opener

Red Wing opened its swim season with a virtual meet against Rochester John Marshall on Friday. Initially scheduled for Thursday, poor weather delayed the meet one day. And although Red Wing hit the pool at Twin Bluff Middle School on Friday evening, JM was delayed one day longer so the Wingers didn’t find out that they won the season-opening meet 99-69 until late Saturday.

The first meet of the season went about as well as Red Wing could have hoped as they won eight out of the 12 events, while also claiming five second-place finishes.

Events that the Wingers took first place in included the 200-yard medley relay team of Flemke, O’Brien, Ihrke and Achen with a time of 1:55.42; Achen in the 200 freestyle (2:09.65) and 500 freestyle (5:54.26); Flemke in the 100 butterfly (1:08.48) and 100 backstroke (1:07.70); O’Brien in the 100 freestyle (54.56); the 200 freestyle relay team of O’Brien, Flemke, Ihrke and Achen (1:46.65); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Collin Johnson, Tyler Gorden, Bryce Engberg and Ezra Dennis (4:43.26).

Taking second place were Ihrke in the 200-yard IM (2:34.51) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.82), Gorden in 1-meter diving (153.60), Andrew Hines in the 100 backstroke (1:13.31), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Johnson, Soren Toegel, Gorden and Hines (1:55.43).