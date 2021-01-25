HUDSON, Wis. -- Hudson boys’ swim and dive coach Ross Campbell summed up the Raiders’ season so far in one word-- fantastic.

The Raiders dominated their five dual meets this year and capped off a perfect Big Rivers Conference season with an impressive first place score of 776 at the BRC Invite Saturday, Jan. 23, at their home pool. Chippewa Falls was a distant second with 445 while River Falls was third with 299.

“We have had a fantastic season so far, Campbell said. “This season has been centered around the theme of ‘adapt,’ where how we have structured and trained the boys has completely changed, but the results have been paying off in spades.”

The Raiders are currently ranked sixth in the state after being as high as third earlier in the season. They lived up to that ranking by taking first place in all 12 events and the top two in six events Saturday at the middle school pool.

Hudson’s most impressive effort came in the 200 yard individual medley, where Jonathan Bennett, Ethan Hanson and Adam Berdusco finished one-two-three. Bennett won with a time of 2 minutes, 0.68 seconds, Hanson second in 2:02.94, and Berdusco third in 2:05.48.

The Raiders also swept the top two spots in two of the three relays. In the 200 freestyle relay, Theo Johansen, Eli Ramthum, Ethan Hanson and Andrew Hanson teamed up for a winning time of 1:32.53 and Isaac Anderson, Zach Meyer, Berdusco and Drew Hay were second in 1:36.99.

Johansen, Steven Asmus, Bennett and Andrew Hanson won the 400 free relay in 3:25.9, while Jerett Maalis, Anderson, Meyer and Ramthum were second in 3:34.93.

Asmus won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:50.31 and Ramthum saw second in 1:53.81, and Andrew Hanson won the 100 free in 48.48 seconds while Ramthum was second in 51.62. In the 100 butterfly, Hay took first in 54.22 seconds and Johansen was second in 54.91, while in the 100 back, Asmus was first in 54.72 and Hay was second in 54.9.

Andrew Hanson also posted a first place time of 21.66 seconds in the 50 freestyle, and Berdusco was first in the 500 free in 5:12.84 while Ethan Hanson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.63.

The Raiders opened the meet with Hay, Ethan Hanson, Asmus and Bennett combining for a first place time of 1:40.3 in the 200 medley relay.

Meanwhile River Falls coach Caitlin Brudzinski said she was pleased with the Wildcats’ third place team finish.

“Being a smaller team, I told the swimmers to focus on their race and try to beat the guy swimming next to them,” she said. “They did a fantastic job at that.”

Connor Baar posted a pair of season best times to place second in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.13, and third in the 200 free in 1:57.98, while the Cats’ 200 freestyle relay team of Zach Martin, Shawn Derks, Darin Derks and Baar combined for a fourth place time of 1:42.34.

The 400 free relay team of Cooper Cernohous, Nathaniel Fosler, Asher Martin and Alton Lesneski also finished fourth with a time of 4:19, while Lesneski was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.87, and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:24.3.

Both the Raiders and Wildcats will compete in the WIAA Division 1 sectional this weekend at the Hudson Middle School pool. Diving will be held Friday night, Jan. 29, with swimming set for Saturday, Jan. 30.