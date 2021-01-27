Back in competition after a four-day break, Red Wing returned with a near identical team result as the last time out. The Wingers were tasked with Rochester Century on Tuesday and lost their second meet of the season 95-82.

Red Wing won four events during the virtual meet and took second place in four others.

Event winners were Tyler Gorden in the 1-meter dive with a score of 164.18, Jacob Flemke in the 100 backstroke with a time of one minute, 5.04 seconds, Aidan O’Brien in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.61), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Graham Achen, Ethan Ihrke, Flemke and O’Brien (3:56.37).

Taking second place were the 200-yard medley relay team of Flemke, O’Brien, Ihrke and Achen (1:54.33), the 400 freestyle relay team of Ezra Dennis, Bryce Engberg, Lucas Anderson and Colin Johnson (4:41.19), Ihrke in the 100 backstroke (1:09.23), and Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.71).

Red Wing, 2-2 as a team, is next scheduled to swim on Thursday against Winona.