HUDSON, Wis.-- Not only did the Hudson boys’ swimming and diving team win the sectional title last weekend in its home pool, it qualified a program record 10 individuals for this weekend’s WIAA State Championships in Waukesha.

The ten Raiders will compete in ten different events, including all three relays, in the Division 1 portion of the state meet Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

The winners of each event at the six sectionals held across the state last weekend, and the next 18 fastest individuals and relay teams from all the sectionals, qualified for state. Hudson wasted no time punching their tickets by claiming sectional titles in seven events last weekend, starting with Cort Chiodo’s first place score of 464.2 in Friday night’s diving competition. Teammate Jackson Rodriguez also advanced with a second place score of 401.05.

The Raiders claimed sectional titles in two of the three relays, beginning with Steven Asmus, Ethan Hanson, Drew Hay, and Andrew Hanson combining for a winning time of 1 minute, 37.13 seconds in Saturday’s first event-- the 200 yard medley relay. Theo Johanson, Asmus, Jonathan Bennett, and Andrew Hanson ended the meet with a winning time of 3:12.94 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Andrew Hanson earned a pair of individual sectional titles-- in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.11 and the 500 free in 4:40.9. Johanson also advanced with third place times of 1:46.41 in the 200 free and 4:50.89 in the 500 free.

Bennett won the 200 individual medley title with a time of 1:56.39 and will be joined at state in the race by Asmus, who placed second in 1:58.9, and Adam Berdusco, who placed fourth in 1:59.62.

Berdusco also qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a third place time of 59.98 seconds along with the sectional champion in the event-- teammate Ethan Hanson-- who took first in 58.9 seconds.

Asmus, Hay and Ethan Hanson all qualified in the 100 butterfly with Asmus placing second in 52.82 seconds, Hay fourth in 53.13 and Hanson fifth in 53.35, while the Raiders’ 200 freestyle relay team of Hay, Ethan Hanson, Eli Ramthum and Bennett advanced with a third place time of 1:31.58.

All told, Asmus, Hay, Ethan Hanson and Andrew Hanson will all compete in four events at state, and Bennett and Johanson will compete in three while Berdusco will race in two and Ramthum, Chiodo and Rodriguez will compete in one each.

River Falls places eighth at sectional

The River Falls swim and dive team moved up a division to compete in the Division 1 sectional in Hudson last weekend due to the revised field resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and finished eighth in the 10-team final standings.

The Wildcats had a pair of seventh place individual finishes that fell short of the state qualifying standards, with Connor Barr placing seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:13.75 and Alton Lesneski taking seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.67. Barr also placed eighth in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.73.

The Cats’ 200 medley relay team of Lesneski, Zach Martin, Cooper Cernohous and Shawn Derks also took seventh with a time of 1:57.96, and Martin, Shawn Derks, Darin Derks and Baar were eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.01, while Darin Derks, Cernohous, Lesneski and Baar were eighth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.43.