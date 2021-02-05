RED WING — After a couple of losses in a row in which Red Wing competed three times in a seven-day span, the Wingers were well rested heading into Thursday’s dual with Faribault. Having a week off since their last meet, Red Wing had energy and it showed as they cruised to an 88-78 victory over Faribault.

“Really outstanding efforts last night,” head coach Mikayla Beuch said. “These dual meets have been great to be a part of and it makes me more and more excited to see what's to come for the end of the season.”

Individually, Red Wing had eight first-place finishes to go with another five second-place finishes. Taking the top spot were the 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Graham Achen with a time of one minute, 55.40 seconds, Achen in the 200 freestyle (2:03.96) and 500 freestyle (5:42.09), Flemke in the 200 IM (2:26.47), Ihrke in the 50 freestyle (25.62) and 100 butterfly (1:03.65), O’Brien in the 100 freestyle (55.09), and Tyler Gorden in 1-meter diving (166.05).

Second-place finishers included the 200-yard medley relay team of Andrew Hines, Colin Johnson, Soren Toegel and Patrick Hines (2:03.84), Toegel in the 200 IM (2:40.36) and 100 butterfly (1:10.36), Andrew Hines in the 50 freestyle (27.34), and Lucas Anderson in the 500 freestyle (6:54.63).

Red Wing, 3-3 as a team, will next compete Thursday against Austin.