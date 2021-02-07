HUDSON, Wis. -- Hudson freshman Andrew Hanson earned a runner-up finish in the 500 yard freestyle and placed fourth in the 200 freestyle to account for two of the five medals the Raiders took home from the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships in Waukesha Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Raiders finished sixth out of the 34 teams represented at the state meet with a final tally of 132 points, just three points behind fifth place Brookfield Central/East. Sun Prairie won the team title with 232.5 points followed by Greenfield Co-op with 211, Arrowhead with 192 and Waukesha North with 139.

The five medals and sixth place team finish for Hudson are both the best in program history.

“I thought the state meet went exceedingly well,” head coach Ross Campbell said. “I am extremely proud of all the boys and how they have been able to adapt to the different changes and situations.”

Joining Hanson on the awards stand Saturday were Cort Chiodo with a fourth place finish in diving, Theo Johanson, Steven Asmus and Jonathan Bennett for a fourth place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, and Ethan Hanson for placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Andrew Hanson cut nearly three seconds off his sectional winning time in the 500 freestyle to place second in 4 minutes, 37.14 seconds. Senior Jackson Lustig of Greenfield won the event in 4:30.22, the fifth-fastest ever recorded in Division 1 history.

Hanson also improved his time in the 200 freestyle, shaving about a third of a second from a week earlier, to place fourth in 1:42.44.

Johanson, Asmus, Bennett and Andrew Hanson teamed up for a fourth place time of 3:12.08 in the 400 freestyle relay, just under a second faster than their sectional time, while Ethan Hanson cut seven-tenths of a second off his 100 breaststroke time to place fifth in 58.21 seconds.

Chiodo scored 213.85 in the diving preliminaries and was fourth after the semifinals before maintaining that position after the finals with a fourth place total of 460.85. Teammate Jackson Rodriguez finished 14th with a score of 373.85.

Hudson’s 200 medley relay team of Hay, Ethan Hanson, Asmus and Andrew Hanson contributed a 10th place time of 1:36.82 to the Raiders’ team score, while Johanson was 11th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.3 and Adam Berdusco placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 59.5 seconds. Johanson also placed 15th in the 500 free in 4:51.92.

Three Raiders competed in the 200 individual medley, with Bennett finishing 12th in 1:57.45, Berdusco 16th in 1:58.43, and Asmus 20th in 2:00.32.

Asmus led three Raiders in the 100 butterfly with a 16th place time of 52.6 seconds while Ethan Hanson was 20th in 52.85 and Hay was 21st in 52.92.

Hay added a 15th place time of 53.65 seconds in the 100 backstroke, while Hay, Ethan Hanson, Eli Ramthum and Bennett were 17th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.36.

Campbell had high praise for the example the Raiders’ four seniors-- Asmus, Bennett, Berdusco and Ethan Hanson-- set for the rest of the program at the state meet.

“I am especially proud of our seniors, who did a phenomenal job leading the boys in and out of the pool,” he said. “Their impact has positively changed the program and will continue to inspire future boys in achieving their dreams. I am honored to be their coach and cannot wait to continue to watch them grow into impactful young men in and out of the pool.”