With two meets left on the schedule before conference and sections, Red Wing is running out of time to adjust its lineup and try new things during races. In the meantime however, the Wingers will continue to tinker away at finding the magic formula for success once postseason play begins. On Thursday the Wingers were at it again with a dual against Austin, a competition that ended in a 94-87 loss for Red Wing.

Throughout the meet, Red Wing recorded five event wins and six second-place finishes. Of the second-place finishes, three were close enough that a first-place result wouldn’t have been out of the question against most opponents and would have altered the final outcome of the dual in favor of the Wingers.

Claiming first place were Aidan O’Brien in the 200 individual medley with a time of two minutes and 22.6 seconds, the 200 freestyle relay team of Jacob Flemke, Ethan Ihrke, Graham Achen and O’Brien (1:43.02), Flemke in the 100 backstroke (1:05.15), O’Brien in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.84), and 400 freestyle relay team of Achen, Ihrke, Flemke and O’Brien (3:50.23).

Second-place finishers included Achen in the 200 freestyle (2:03.96) and 500 freestyle (5:37.51), Tyler Gorden in the 1-meter dive (164.93), Ihrke in the 100 butterfly (1:02.25), Colin Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.25), and 400 freestyle relay team of Ezra Dennis, Lucas Anderson, Gorden and Johnson (4:25.63).

Red Wing, 3-4 in team play, returns to action on Thursday against Rochester Mayo.