Red Wing continued to make progress in their road to conference and sections, with the latest stop being a virtual meet with Rochester Mayo on Thursday. Although the Wingers came up shy overall with a 91-84 loss, there were a couple of key highlights individually to keep the team excited.

Aidan O’Brien had the fastest time recorded by any Winger in the 500 freestyle this year with a time of five minutes, 36.07 seconds. Meanwhile, the 200 freestyle relay team of Graham Achen, Jacob Flemke, O’Brien and Ethan Ihrke took first place with a season-best time of 1:41.79.

Of the 12 events, Red Wing took either first or second place in nine of them. Topping off the first-place finishes were Zach Mikkelson in the 1-meter dive (108.75), the aforementioned 200 freestyle relay team, Colin Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.29), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Achen, Flemke, O’Brien and Ihrke (3:52.92).

Recording second-place finishes were: O’Brien in the 200 freestyle (2:04.23) and 500 freestyle, Flemke in the 200 IM (2:23.56), Ihrke in the 100 butterfly (1:02.84), Achen in the 100 freestyle (56.17), Soren Toegel in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.40), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Patrick Hines, Toegel, Andrew Hines and Johnson (4:14.5).

Red Wing, 3-5 as a team, is next scheduled to compete Thursday, Feb. 25 against Mankato West.