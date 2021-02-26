Red Wing had its final tuneup Thursday before the stretch run of conference and sections run their course in the upcoming weeks. The dual against Mankato West marked the final time Red Wing will swim a competition at its home pool this season, but the finale was a good sendoff as 16 personal records were set despite the Wingers falling 95-83 as a team.

“We had 16 individual PRs with many more getting within one second of their best times ever. There were additional PRs for a few relay splits as well,” Red Wing head swimming and diving coach Mikayla Beuch said. “And diving 11 dives for the first time ever were our newbies, Landen (Nelson) and Zach (Mikkelson) with Tyler (Gorden) blowing past his old PR by over 60 points.”

Throughout the course of the 12 events, Red Wing earned four first-place and seven second-place finishes.

Claiming first place were: Graham Achen in the 200 freestyle with a time of two minutes, 2.02 seconds, Jacob Flemke in the 100 backstroke (1:03.97), Aidan O’Brien (1:10.57), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Patrick Hines, Soren Toegel, Andrew Hines and Colin Johnson (4:11.88).

Earning second place was the 200-yard medley relay team of Flemke, O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Achen (1:53.33), Gorden in the 1-meter dive (339.38), Ihrke in the 100 butterfly (1:04.49), Achen in the 500 freestyle (5:33.09), Andrew Hines in the 100 backstroke (1:04.37), Johnson in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.44), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Ezra Dennis, Gavin Magill, Lucas Anderson and Gorden (4:31.69).

Next up for Red Wing is the Big Nine Conference championships. The diving portion will be held Wednesday in Northfield, while the swim portion will be held Friday in Rochester.