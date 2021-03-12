The Section 1A swimming and diving meet concluded Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center and Red Wing will have a state meet representative. Tyler Gorden claimed one of the four diving spots advancing to the state meet next weekend.

Gorden, a junior, took third place in the section for the 1-meter dive. He scored 301.20, 14 points behind first place but 12 points clear of fifth.

As a team, Red Wing took sixth in the section with 199 points. The Wingers trailed fifth-place Winona by 50 points, yet were 82 ahead of seventh-place Faribault.

Although Gorden was the lone Winger to advance to state, the team had a number of great performances. In total the team had nine top-eight finishes, highlighted by a pair of top-five results in the relays.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Graham Achen took fifth place with a time of one minute, 47.40 seconds — the group’s fastest time this season. The quartet also claimed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.98) — again a season best.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Patrick Hines, Soren Toegel, Andrew Hines and Colin Johnson took seventh place (3:58.58).

Individually, Achen led the way with a pair of top-eight results, while Flemke, O’Brien and Ihrke had one each. Achen took sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:22.61) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.93). Flemke placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.04), while O’Brien placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.43) and Ihrke took eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.43).