Gorden capped an impressive winter with a 20th-place finish during his first appearance at the Minnesota State High School League Class A swimming and diving championships this spring. His path to get there though, led him across the country and under the tutelage of some of the best diving coaches.

Considering himself a Red Wing native, Gorden said he has traveled around quite a bit in his life, but the most recent season brought him back “home.” Those travels provided unique experiences and a variety of mentors. Prior to his return, he lived in California where he spent the year training with the Mission Viejo Nadadores.

“There was a very, very nice facility out there,” Gorden said. “They were sending people to the Olympics — it’s where Greg Louganis trained when he was younger — so they had Olympic coaches there.”

Louganis is a four-time Olympic diving champion, winning gold medals on platform and springboard in 1984 and 1988. So Gorden was certainly in good company, spending his time training in the same facility as arguably the best diver of all time did.

It was in Mission Viejo then that Gorden began to realize his goal of competing in the state championships was attainable. In 2020, he finished eighth in the section — four spots shy of qualifying for state. But the combination of improved scores and experience gained meant Gorden’s No. 1 goal of 2021 to make it to state was within reach.

During this past season, Gorden logged four first-place and three second-place finishes before taking eighth in the Big Nine Conference meet. In the last meet before the conference championship, he put together his first 11-dive meet of the year, resulting in a personal-best score of 339.38.

That was sort of the springboard for what was to come.

“I think having those 11-dive practice meets before the section meet really helped him a lot,” Red Wing diving coach Carrie Hansen said. “The conference meet was not probably as good as he had wanted it to be, but he really shined in the section meet. He put his dives all together, he looked great.”

Gorden took third place in the Section 1A diving competition which qualified him for state. His goal was achieved.

“State has always been kind of like a mystical thing. Since I was in seventh grade, it's always been a cool thing that I've never experienced or seen or anything like that so it's always been something that I've been striving for,” Gorden said. “So when I finally made it to state, I mean, I couldn't have been happier. It's kind of surreal because it's not what you expect and at the same time it is exactly what you expect.”

Credit where it’s due

If you ask Gorden what the biggest factor in him achieving his goals was, he’ll say working with great coaches. Yet if you ask those same coaches what puts Gorden into the top tier of student athletes, it’s his internal drive and consistency.

So how did his skills arrive to this point? The answer is likely somewhere in the middle.

While Gorden acknowledged he picked up new skills while in California, it’s not as though his coaches back home were holding him back. Specifically, he was quick to point out Hansen’s past successes in coaching divers in Red Wing. One of the divers under her guidance was Turner Eckstrom, a 2010 Red Wing graduate who still holds the MSHSL Class A diving record with 532.70 points.

“She has coached some very good divers here in Red Wing,” Gorden said. “Carrie has been coaching for close to 20 years, so she's a very good coach.”

Hansen said that it’s his consistency and willingness to put in the work that puts him in the upper echelon.

“All of his dives are pretty solid, pretty consistent and clean — they look nice,” Hansen said. “He came in with a lot of skills, and he is doing the same dives that he came in with, but he's doing them with a lot more finesse. When he returned to Minnesota, he had learned some new dives in the year and a half between when he left and when he returned.”

Past pain

That last point may be one of Gorden’s strongest qualities. His ability to put the fear of learning a new dive or trying something difficult out of his mind.

Anxiety is a common feeling for many people when trying something new. When that something new is on a diving board with teammates and coaches watching and thoughts of belly flopping creep into mind, it’s another tier of fear.

Ironically, the thing that keeps Gorden’s mind free when trying new dives is the memory of an injury.

“What really helped me get over that, although it sounds counterintuitive, is I burst my eardrum on a dive after hitting the water too hard,” he said. “So that's kind of just what clicked was if I hurt myself, it's only going to hurt for 10 minutes, then it's not going to hurt that bad anymore. Plus the satisfaction of learning a new dive is greater than any pain that you're going to feel in the water.”

Fortunately, both Gorden and Hansen agreed that he doesn’t need to learn new dives to take the next step and medal at state. From here, it’s just a matter of mastering what he already knows and fine tuning it.

“Now I know that state is definitely a real possibility and I've made it once, so it's just going to be ‘strive more and work harder,’” Gorden said. “At this point, it's not really about learning new dives — there are some new dives that I'm gonna learn — but it's more about kind of perfecting the ones I have.”