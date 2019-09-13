The Ellsworth Panthers saw significant progress in the week of Sept. 9 after they swept the Unity Eagles in their Middle Border Conference match.

The Panthers began the Tuesday, Sept. 10, match with 6-0, 6-2 No. 1 singles win from senior Mattie Beck who defeated Unity's Wetterau. Kacie Duvall added to the Panthers' success by defeating her No. 2 singles opponent 6-0, 7-5; and Ella Gardner defeated Annie Stege 6-0, 6-0 in their No. 3 singles match.

Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole led the doubles crew with a 6-2, 6-3 No. 1 doubles win over Molly Eley and Ellie Teidermann, and Leah Peiper and Marissa Maurer claimed their No. 2 doubles match with 6-0, 6-1 set wins over Taylor Erickson and Emma Mullin.

Ellsworth will travel to Mondovi on Thursday, Sept. 19, for their next MBC match of the season, which is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.