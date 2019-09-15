The Hastings Raiders girls’ tennis team continued to play well this past week as they swept South St. Paul 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and then went 2-1 at an invitational in Eagan on Saturday, Sept. 14. While in Eagan they beat the Wildcats 6-1, Winona 6-1 and lost to Elk River 6-1. Head coach Marissa Welch has continued to rotate her players through a variety of spots, getting them experience at both singles and doubles. Hastings has three straight road matches coming up as they travel to Lakeville North on Monday, Sept. 16; go to North St. Paul on Tuesday and visit Mahtomedi on Thursday, Sept. 19.

South St. Paul

During the Raiders’ Metro East Conference win over the Packers, junior Anri Sakakibara won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2; senior Amy Roach took No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-3; sophomore Charlotte Kranz prevailed at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-4; and eighth grader Claire Keller won No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-0.

For doubles, juniors Erica Henrichs and Skylar Tjomsland were victorious in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2. Juniors Mya Green and Audrey Langworthy won No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-3 and the team of sophomore Jamie Friberg and freshman Autumn Winkler took No. 3 doubles 6-4, 6-1.

Eagan Invitational

Against Winona, Sakakibara won No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4; Kranz moved up to No. 2 singles and won 6-4, 6-3; Keller slid into the No. 3 singles spot and won 6-4, 4-6, 10-3; and sophomore Molly Moran was victorious at No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-0. For doubles, Henrichs/Tjomsland took No. 1 doubles 6-0. 7-6; Green/Langworthy fell in No. 2 doubles 4-6, 6-3, 11-9; and Winkler/Friberg won No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-0.

In the win over Eagan, Sakakibara took No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4; Keller lost at No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-1, 10-8; Langworthy moved to No. 3 singles and won 6-0, 6-2; and Winkler filled the No. 4 singles spot and was victorious 5-7, 6-1, 10-5. Henrichs/Tjomsland won No. 1 doubles 6-7, 6-3, 11-9; Friberg/Green lost at No. 2 doubles 6-5, 6-4 and Kranz and Moran teamed up at No. 3 doubles and won 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

The Raiders’ lone loss came to Elk River to go 2-1 in Eagan. Their win came from Green/Friberg at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1. Sakakibara lost at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-3; Keller fell during No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-4; Moran was swept at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Winkler lost at No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-0. Henrichs/Tjomsland lost No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-4 and Kranz/Langworthy fell in No. 3 doubles 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.