The weather wasn’t exactly cooperative, but the New Richmond girls played through the elements to score three wins between action on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers maintained their unbeaten Middle Border Conference record in a whipping windstorm at the Tiger courts on Friday, scoring a 6-1 win against Baldwin-Woodville. The Tigers were back on their home courts in their annual quad match on Saturday morning. The Tigers earned wins over Eau Claire North and River Falls, before a cloudburst ended the action just after the Tigers had taken the court against Altoona.

The weekend starting in the whipping wind on Friday, which made every shot an adventure, especially lobs. The Tigers swept the doubles matches on Friday and got wins from Mia Bakke, Ari Devereux and Alanna Knutson in the singles lineup. One area where there’s been distinct progress shown this season is at the bottom of the lineup. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said Knutson is making her opponents work harder by placing her shots all around the court. The No. 3 doubles team of Onalie Dennis and Rhea Warner has also come along strongly.

“Onalie has always been very consistent. Now she’s starting to get a feel for doubles,” Devereux said.

That depth carries beyond the top 10 in the lineup. The Tigers needed lineup help on both Friday and Saturday and Emily Fuchs was brought in, with the team not missing a beat. With Katey Eickhoff out sick of Friday, Fuchs was teamed with Teresa Tenner to win at No. 2 doubles. Brogan O’Flanagan and Sophie Fuchs moved up to the top doubles spot and earned the win.

Saturday’s action started with the Tigers sweeping Eau Claire North, 7-0. Eickhoff was healthy enough to play, and she and Tenner teamed for a 6-0, 6-1 win in the top doubles match. Emily Fuchs was back in the lineup, filling in for Izzy Brinkman, who rolled an ankle Friday. Fuchs played No. 4 singles and won 6-2, 6-0.

“Emily’s such a quality player. Any other year, she’d be in the varsity lineup for sure,” Coach Devereux said.

The Tigers followed that with a 6-1 win over River Falls. Bakke, Devereux and Knutson were winners in singles, with the Tigers sweeping the doubles matches. There were several tough matches, starting at No. 2 doubles, where Devereux won in a third set tie-break.

The wildest match was at No. 2 doubles, where O’Flanagan and Sophie Fuchs came back after losing the first set. The third set tie-break was tense, with both teams getting to match point on multiple occasions. The Tigers finally won the tie-break, 13-11.

The Tigers play two more opponents from the Big Rivers Conference this week. That starts with a home match against Chippewa Falls on Monday and the Tigers host Menomonie on Thursday.