There was a large crowd in attendance for Monday’s tennis match and the New Richmond girls gave their fans a strong exhibition of their chosen sport.

The Tigers defeated their third opponent from the Big Rivers Conference in three days by sweeping Chippewa Falls, 7-0. On Saturday, the Tigers defeated BRC teams from River Falls and Eau Claire North.

There was a large crowd of fans at the match because the Tigers were celebrating both Parents Night and Staff Appreciation Night. The match stretched well into the evening as many junior varsity matches were played to give all the girls a chance to perform.

The next for the Tigers will be another BRC team. The Tiger girls will host Menomonie in a non-conference match on Thursday.

The Tigers played with precision in Monday’s home match. Although they were missing their second singles player, Ari Devereux who was ill, there was no letdown in the results. New Richmond’s Mia Bakke continued to handle the top opposition in the area, scoring a 6-0, 6-1 win in the No. 1 singles match. Izzy Brinkman, Alanna Knutson and Emily Fuchs also scored singles wins, with none of them giving up more than two games in a set.

Chippewa Falls put up a better fight in the doubles matches, but the Tigers won all three matches without losing a set. Teresa Tenner and Katey Eickhoff scored a 6-2, 6-1 win in the top singles flight. Sophie Fuchs and Brogan O’Flanagan struggled a bit at the start, then pulled things together for a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. Rhea Warner and Onalie Dennis earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

Tiger coach Denise Devereux said she was impressed that the Tigers all maintained a high level of play throughout their matches.