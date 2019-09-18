HUDSON-- Menomonie became the first Big Rivers Conference team to earn a point against Hudson but that didn’t stop the Raiders from remaining undefeated in Big Rivers Conference play with a 6-1 victory over the Mustangs on the Raiders home courts Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Hudson swept all three doubles matches and took three of four in singles play to improve to 4-0 in the BRC.

Ella Diedrich, Sophia Jonas and Laura Douglas cruised at the top three singles spots with Diedrich winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Jonas rolling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Douglas winning 5-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Lily Holmberg battled back from a first-set loss at the No. 4 spot to lose in a tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-1, 8-10.

The Raiders dropped a total of six games in the three doubles matches. Morgan Miller and Quinn Winkoski took a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 1, Livi Boily and Rose Giblin won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Kaleigh Sansone and Grace Lewis won 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3.

The Raiders will continue BRC play THursday, Sept. 19, at Rice Lake before competing in the Big Rivers Conference/Wisconsin Valley Conference Challenge at Eau Claire Memorial Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21. They’ll host 10-time defending BRC champion Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.