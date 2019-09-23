Facing teams from the Big Rivers Conference is pivotal for the New Richmond girls in creating comparables for the WIAA tennis seeding.

A 4-0 streak against BRC teams over the past two weeks has put the Tigers in excellent position for the postseason. The last of those four matches against the BRC happened Thursday when the Tigers scored a 6-1 win over Menomonie. The Tigers and Mustangs have a history of playing extremely close battles, so Tiger coach Denise Devereux was pleased to post a decisive win over Menomonie.

The only loss the Tigers have against a BRC opponent was an early-season loss against Hudson. The Tigers have a chance to avenge that loss when they play at Hudson on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Tigers have several matches before that. They play at Ellsworth on Tuesday before hosting Mondovi on Thursday. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Tigers will be the host school for the Middle Border Conference tournament.

The success against the BRC teams has put the Tigers in a position where they should be in the top half of every bracket when they play in the WIAA Division 1 subsectional tournament at Menomonie on Monday, Oct. 7.

Menomonie gave the Tigers a strong battle Thursday, especially at the top of the singles lineup. New Richmond’s Mia Bakke had quite a battle at the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-4, 7-6. She trailed 6-5 in the second set, then regrouped to force a tie-break, which she won handily. The Tigers’ only loss was at No. 2 singles, where Ari Devereux lost in three sets. Izzy Brinkman and Alanna Knutson looked sharp in winning the bottom two singles matches.

Coach Devereux was quite pleased with the 6-0, 6-2 win posted by Katey Eickhoff and Teresa Tenner in the top doubles flight. She said the Tiger tandem was efficient in putting volleys in locations where their opponents couldn’t reach them to complete points. Sophie Fuchs and Brogan O’Flanagan also showed improvement in put-aways in winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, while Rhea Warner and Onalie Dennis posted a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.