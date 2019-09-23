The Ellsworth Panthers got a taste of what they’ll be up against in the postseason on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Panthers competed in Baldwin-Woodville’s four-team invitational where they competed against Amery, Ashland and Baldwin-Woodville. Amery finished as the Middle Border Conference's 2018 runner-up while Baldwin-Woodville finished third in last season's conference standings.

The Panthers were led by singles players Mattie Beck and McKenna Girdeen who both took second in their four-player brackets.

Beck competed as the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player and won her first match against Baldwin-Woodville’s Hannah Stitt after coming back and winning the final two sets of the match. Stitt defeated Beck 6-3 in the first set, but the Ellsworth senior advanced to the championship match by claiming 6-1 and 10-5 set wins.

Beck then faced Ashland’s Taylor Vyskocil who she defeated 6-1 in the first set but dropped tight 6-4 and 10-8 set losses to settle for second place.

Girdeen finished as the No. 5 singles bracket’s runner-up after defeating Amery’s Ella Gould 6-2 , 10-1 and losing to Baldwin-Woodville’s Lexi Everts in two sets (6-3, 7-5).

Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole were the only Ellsworth doubles players to win a match on Saturday. The No. 1 doubles pair lost their first match 6-4, 6-0 to Ashland’s Abby Davidson and Maddie Clevette but won their third-place match against Baldwin-Woodville’s Jessica Jarvis and Allie Albrightson after winning the first set 6-1, dropping the second 7-6 and winning the third 10-4.

The Panthers will continue their MBC play on Tuesday, Sept. 24, when they host the conference's defending champions, the New Richmond Tigers, for a 4:15 p.m. conference match.



