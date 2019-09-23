HUDSON-- Heading into a Tuesday showdown against 10-time defending Big Rivers Conference champion Eau Claire Memorial this week, the Hudson girls tennis team has allowed just one point against a conference opponent this season.

Menomonie became the first BRC team to earn a point against the Raiders last Tuesday, Sept. 17 but Hudson followed that up with a 7-0 sweep over Rice Lake two days later before going 4-0 at the Big Rivers Conference/Wisconsin Valley Conference Challenge over the weekend in Eau Claire. Three of those wins came by 7-0 scores against Wausau East, Marshfield and D.C. Everest while the Raiders earned a 5-2 victory against Wausau West.

Hudson swept all three doubles matches and took three of four in singles play against Menomonie last Tuesday.

Ella Diedrich, Sophia Jonas and Laura Douglas cruised at the top three singles spots with Diedrich winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, Jonas rolling 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Douglas winning 5-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Lily Holmberg battled back from a first-set loss at the No. 4 spot to lose in a tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-1, 8-10.

The Raiders dropped a total of six games in the three doubles matches. Morgan Miller and Quinn Winkoski took a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 1, Livi Boily and Rose Giblin won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Kaleigh Sansone and Grace Lewis won 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3.

All four doubles teams cruised against Rice Lake Thursday afternoon and Diedrich, Jonas and Douglas stayed perfect against conference foes while Holmberg registered a 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 4 singles spot.

Douglas and Holmberg went undefeated in singles play over the weekend and all three doubles teams were 4-0 while Diedrich and Jonas finished 3-1 with each losing to their opponents from Wausau West.

The Raiders hosted Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 24 before competing in the BRC Tournament Saturday, Sept. 28, at Eau Claire North.