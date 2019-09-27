It turns out New Richmond is still a talented tennis team.

The Tigers, the defending Middle Border Conference tennis champions, came to Ellsworth on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and left with a 7-0 sweep of the Panthers.

No Panther players were able to win a set against the Tigers, but Mattie Beck, Ella Gardner, McKenna Girdeen, Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole and Tori Dawley and Shelby Schultz were able to earn game wins against their New Richmond opponents.

Beck was defeated 6-1, 6- by New Richmond’s Mia Bakke in her No. 1 singles match, and Gardner earned two game wins in her 6-0, 6-2 No. 3 singles loss to Izzy Brinkman. Girdeen added one more game win in her 6-1, 6-0 No. 4 singles loss to Alanna Knutson.

In doubles, the Panthers were able to earn two game wins at both No. 1 and 3 doubles. Schumaker and Cole were defeated 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Dawley and Schultz were defeated 6-2, 6-0 in the final match of the day.

The Panthers continued their season on Thursday, Sept. 26, in Osceola where they were defeated 6-1. Claire Lawrence was the only Panther play to win her match after defeating Osceola's Caitlin Karin 6-1, 6-4 in the day's No. 4 singles match.

Ellsworth will head to New Richmond on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to compete in the Middle Border Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.