The tournament was postponed for the second straight day when rain rolled in early on Wednesday afternoon at New Richmond High School, where the tournament is being played. The tournament was also called on Tuesday morning after rain made the courts unplayable.

Three flights of the tournament have been completed and seven matches remain in the four incomplete flights. The seven remaining matches will be played Thursday and Friday at several locations as coaches scramble to arrange matches that wouldn’t take their players out of school for a third day. New Richmond, Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Mondovi and Osceola still have players alive in the tournament. All Ellsworth and Unity players have completed action in the tournament.

New Richmond is the champion in all three flights that are completed. In the No. 1 singles flight, New Richmond’s Mia Bakke is the champion for the second straight season. She defeated Amery’s Drew Meyer 6-4, 6-1 in the title match.

Tiger seniors Katey Eickhoff and Teresa Tenner are champions at No. 1 doubles. They came to a 3-6, 6-0, 12-10 win over Baldwin-Woodville to win the title.

New Richmond’s team of Onalie Dennis and Rhea Warner won the No. 3 doubles championship. They earned the title with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Osceola.