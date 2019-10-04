The Hastings Raiders girls’ tennis team started Section 1AA play this week after earning the No. 6 seed on Sunday, Sept. 29. The Raiders faced off against No. 11 seed Albert Lea at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville on Tuesday, Oct. 1, due to the rain and won via a 7-0 sweep. The next day they played Rochester Century and lost 6-1 to bring their team section run to an end. Next up for Hastings is individual sections which starts on Oct. 10 with the singles and doubles spots yet to be determined.

In Lakeville against Albert Lea, junior Anri Sakakibara won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1 and senior Amy Roach took No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1. Eighth grader Claire Keller was victorious at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1 and sophomore Molly Moran completed the singles sweep with a 0-6, 6-3, 10-3 win at No. 4 singles. Juniors Erica Henrichs and Skylar Tjomsland took No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-3; The team of junior Mya Green and sophomore Charlotte Kranz won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-3 and sophomore Jamie Friberg and junior Audrey Langworthy were victorious at No. 3 doubles 6-3, 6-1.

The next day the Raiders’ lone win came from Friberg and Langworthy at No. 3 doubles where they won 6-0, 6-1. Sakakibara lost at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1; Roach fell at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-0; Keller lost No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0 and Moran was beat at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2. Henrichs and Tjomsland fell at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-2 and Green and Kranz lost No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-2.