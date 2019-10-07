Ellsworth senior Mattie Beck carried the Ellsworth Panthers at the 2019 Middle Border Conference Tennis Tournament where she was the only Panther to advance after the first round of play.

Beck competed as the Panthers’ No. 1 singles player and earned a third-place finish in her bracket after claiming wins against Osceola and Baldwin-Woodville and dropping her semi-finals match to Amery.

Beck defeated Osceola’s Hope Lowney 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before losing 6-1, 6-0 to Amery’s Drew Meyer in the semi-finals. The Ellsworth senior completed her final MBC tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Baldwin-Woodville’s Hannah Stitt in the No. 1 singles third-place match.

Beck’s three tournament points were the only points earned by the Panthers who finished sixth in the seven-team conference. The New Richmond Tigers added another conference championship to their accolades by earning 40 conference points.

OTHER FIRST-ROUND RESULTS:

No. 2 singles: Grace Boley (Mondovi) defeated Kacie Duvall (Ellsworth) 7-5, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Anna Roby (Mondovi) defeated Ella Garder (Ellsworth) 6-2, 6-3.

No. 4 singles: Bailey Albrightson (Baldwin-Woodville) defeated Bailey Ahlers (Ellsworth) 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Autumn Rivard and Hannah Bottolfson (Amery) defeated Riley Schumaker and Lydia Cole (Ellsworth) 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Makayla Quigley and Ella Salewski (Osceola) defeated Marissa Mauerer and Leah Pieper (Ellsworth) 6-1, 7-5.

No. 3 doubles: Allison Albrightson and Brooke Albrightson (Baldwin-Woodville) defeated Tori Dawley and Shelby Schultz (Ellsworth) 6-2, 6-1.



