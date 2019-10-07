Monday’s WIAA Division 1 subsectional tennis tournament at Menomonie was the most successful subsectional for the New Richmond girls since the Tigers became a Division 1 program.

The Tigers advanced to Wednesday’s sectional tournament at three flights. The Tigers also scored a win at all seven flights, a first for the program in Division 1.

New Richmond completed play Monday with 16 points, trailing only Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson in the team competition.

“It’s the best we have ever done,” New Richmond coach Denise Devereux said about Monday’s team results. “(It was) an excellent day of tennis.”

The Tigers advanced one singles player and two doubles teams into Wednesday’s sectional meet, which will be played at the Menard Center in Eau Claire.

Senior Mia Bakke advanced in the No. 1 singles flight, where she drew the third seed. She defeated Superior’s Jillian Reuille in the opening round 6-1, 6-0 to advance.

The No. 1 doubles team of Katey Eickhoff and Teresa Tenner also advanced after being the third seed. They rolled through their opening match, defeating River Falls 6-3, 6-0.

Also advancing is the No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Fuchs and Brogan O’Flanagan. They struggled in their opening match against Superior but were able to defeat Superior 6-2, 7-5. The Tigers were much sharper in the second round, defeating Hudson 6-2, 7-5.

In singles matches, Ari Devereux, Izzy Brinkman and Alanna Knutson were all winners in their opening match, but were defeated in the semifinals. The No. 3 doubles team of Rhea Warner and Onalie Dennis met a similar fate. Coach Devereux said these girls played some of their best tennis of the season, losing in close outcomes.