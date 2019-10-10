The top singles and doubles players in the New Richmond girls lineup will need to wait until late Friday to find out if they will be special qualifiers for the WIAA Division 1 state tennis championships.

New Richmond’s top singles player, Mia Bakke, and the top doubles team, Teresa Tenner and Katey Eickhoff, were defeated in the opening round at the WIAA Division 1 Eau Claire Sectional Tournament on Wednesday. So was the Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Fuchs and Brogan O’Flanagan.

If either of the No. 1 entries had won their opening match on Wednesday, they’d have qualified for state. Fuchs and O’Flanagan would have needed to win their entire sectional bracket to advance to state.

Bakke had a standout season in singles, but met the same fate as last season. She again met Wausau East senior Savannah Carroll in the sectional opener. Bakke put up an excellent battle, but lost 7-5, 6-3.

“Mia played the best she’s played this season,” said Tiger coach Denise Devereux.

The team of Eickhoff and Tenner had a great opening set, winning 6-4 against Wausau East. The tables were quickly turned, with East taking the second set 6-1. Both teams played well in the third set, but East was able to win 6-4. Wausau then knocked off Eau Claire Memorial in the semifinals before losing in three sets to Stevens Point in the sectional finals.

Fuchs and O’Flanagan ran up against the top seed from Stevens Point. They put up a game battle. The Tigers lost the second set, then battled Point point-for-point in the second set. The Tigers lost in the tie-break, 9-7. In the third place match, the Tigers lost in three sets against Wausau East.

“They all completed well,” Devereux said of her sectional entries. “It was frustrating to have them all come out on the losing end when they are all so capable.”