Hastings junior girls’ tennis player Anri Sakakibara ended her 2019 season with a bang when she took third in the Section 1AA individual singles tournament. Sakakibara, who moved to Hastings from Japan during elementary school and skipped a grade, started playing tennis on varsity her eighth grade year. She played doubles her first two years, but started playing singles last fall and has excelled in that role.

Sakakibara won three matches the first day, Oct. 10, at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville. She beat Alli Dulitz of Albert Lea 6-0, 6-1; Raene Schmitt of Austin 6-1, 6-1 and Ashley Renwick of Farmington 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the final four on Oct. 15. She lost her first match of the final four 6-1, 6-1 to Claire Loftus of Rochester Mayo but then beat Sutton Julsrud, also of Mayo, 6-4, 6-2 to take third.

Afterward, she said that while her goal was to make state, she was happy with the result.

“When I got third in the semifinals, I was happy but disappointed at the same time because my personal goal for this year was to go to state,” she said. “But now that I have made it this far and learned new skills, I’m ready to go back at it next year!”

Head coach Marissa Welch praised Sakakibara’s approach to the game and work ethic.

“Her (Sakakibara) goal has been to make it to state. Her freshman year, I thought doubles were best for her that year and then sophomore year she played singles,” she said. “Everyone normally picks, when they get to individual sections, everyone picks doubles and she’s hands down singles, singles, I want to make it to state, I want to go to state.”

“This year as she continued to develop, seeing her growth and everything, that was the goal, to get her to state,” Welch continued. “Not that it was a let down for either of us, certainly, but it’s a good foundation. Third place was awesome and she had to work really hard for that. Now we actually know she can compete in there and what it takes to actually make it to state.”

Sakakibara certainly puts in the work. Besides playing tennis for Hastings, she also plays as part of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), attends camps, has private lessons and participates in HHS strength and conditioning programs like Raiders Express and SPARQ.

Welch said Sakakibara’s biggest strength right now is her play from the base line and that her next step is to improve her ability to play at the net.

“She makes tennis look good, she has pretty strokes and moves nice,” she said. “But she’s really fine-tuned her ground strokes, she’s gotten more consistent and gotten them to target better. But her biggest growth potential is to be able to use those ground-strokes as weapons to be able to come to the net and sneak in on opponents and just stay offensive and end points quickly.”

Sakakibara said she has come a long way, both on the court and off, but still has plenty to work on.

“I think my game plan and my serves have improved the most,” she said. “I’ll be working on everything but especially coming up to the net and finishing my point faster.”

Because of how she was moved up a grade, Sakakibara is even younger than her classmates and will still be 16 when she starts her senior year. She said that it was an adjustment competing on varsity at such a young age.

“I remember I was a little intimidated playing with older players and I was a very shy girl that barely talked so my first year was a tiny bit difficult,” Sakakibara said. “But I think it was coach Marissa’s first year of coaching also and I had Erica (Henrichs) with me so it was a great start.”

The two girls who finished ahead of her to advance to state are both younger than Sakakibara, so it’s likely she will have to face them again next fall to make state. Both Welch and Sakakibara think she definitely will be able to.

“She beat Simley, Mahtomedi she lost to and then Century. Those are all the girls who she can certainly compete with,” Welch said. “All of those matches we both came off together and were like ‘feel like you could have won that’ and she’s like ‘totally that’s how I felt’.”

“We stayed after her last match and were watching the top two to go to state play and they are just constantly coming into the net, sneaking in, taking advantage of their good balls,” she added.

Sakakibara is the daughter of Casey and Mutsue Lott.

Eighth grader Claire Keller was the Raiders other singles entrant. She beat Alexis Locati of Rochester John Marshall in the first round 6-4, 6-4, before falling to Ancele Dolensek of Rochester Century in the second round 6-0, 6-0.

For doubles, juniors Erica Henrichs and Skylar Tjomsland teamed up and won their first match over Pfiefer/Bruhn of Waseca 7-5, 6-4. They then lost their second match to McDonald/Deide of Lakeville South. Also playing doubles were senior Amy Roach and junior Mya Green. They faced off against Kuster/Geske of Rochester John Marshall in the first round and fell 6-4, 6-3.