The event, sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association, was held at the Courts Plus Tennis Center on Feb. 14-16 in Fargo, N.D.

Grosz, one of the captains of the HHS tennis team, was seeded first in the tournament and won his quarter-final match 7-6 (7), 6-1 and semi-final match 6-3, 6-1. He then defeated the number two seed in the final 6-2, 6-3 to win the tournament. The tournament gave him the opportunity to face some of the best players from North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Last year, as a sophomore, he qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Championships. He earned one victory at state, before being eliminated by the player who would finish third in the state singles tournament.

Jacob was the #2 singles player for the Raiders last year, with his older brother, Tyler, serving as Hudson’s top singles player. This year, Tyler is playing for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s team.