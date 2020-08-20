RED WING — With a few practices now under her belt, Red Wing’s first-year girls’ tennis head coach Rose Alleva is still unsure how the varsity lineup will look heading into their first match. Hired just a few weeks ago, her time with the 2020 squad has been limited, but she’s already noticed a few encouraging trends.

First, the team’s excitement for the fall season has been consistently rising upon Alleva’s arrival. Second, the returning players have helped her get up to speed early on.

“I feel like the girls are doing really well,” Alleva said. “The seniors have stepped up with helping organize a lot of things. They seem pretty inclusive too.”

Included in that returning group is Chloe Struss, who recorded Red Wing’s sole victory in last fall’s Section 1AA team tournament at No. 1 singles. Alleva said she expects the varsity lineup to have a mix of youth and experience. With 10 spots available for varsity matches, the early indication is that there will be four seniors and one junior to go along with the younger underclassmen.

However, Alleva cautioned not to put too much thought into past experiences but rather keep an eye on change.

“I’m going to try to change things up from last year,” she said. “I’m working on some ideas of what I’d like to see.”

No matter the changes, the challenge for this group will be large. Playing a Big 9 schedule only, the Wingers will consistently go up against top-tier competition. It is undetermined how an end-of-the-season conference tournament would work — if there is even one at all — but Alleva expects the team to be ready to compete at a high level when that day comes.

New coach, familiar face

Although Alleva is in her first year coaching, she has a strong history with Winger athletics. A 2010 Red Wing graduate, Alleva was a six-time letterwinner for the girls’ tennis team. She said she also spends a lot of time in the summer playing tennis with her brother and assistant coach, Josie Alleva.

“Tennis is pretty near and dear to all of our hearts in my family — everyone played it,” Rose Alleva said.

She said she got her feet wet with the program over the summer but really hit the ground running once practices began earlier this week.

“I think it’ll be a good growing year for everyone. I think I need to grow as a coach and I know I can learn a lot from the girls in that respect too,” she said. “Also, I hope I can just mentor the girls, not even if they don’t want to play tennis in college but just be a good mentor and female role model too.”

Season schedule

Red Wing will play a conference-only schedule this fall. Below is a look at the upcoming schedule. All matches are subject to be postponed or canceled if pandemic circumstances or weather warrant that.