ELLSWORTH — After four days of preparing, first-year head coach Brad Baker and the Ellsworth girls’ tennis team received their first live competition of the year as the Panthers traveled to Osceola for a quadrangular on Friday.

Although Ellsworth lost to all three opponents, Baker said he saw some strong performances by the doubles team of Brianna Maurer and Hayley Bach, as well as Claire Lawrence in No. 4 singles throughout the day.

Against Amery, the Panthers dropped all seven matches. At No. 4 singles, Lawrence was the lone Panther to win a set — the first 6-4. She then dropped the second set 6-1 and the tiebreaker 10-5.

Ellsworth fared slightly better against Osceola, falling 5-2. Winning for Ellsworth were Lawrence, 6-2, 6-0 and the No. 3 doubles team of Maurer and Bach, 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 singles, Kacie Duval lost her first set 6-3, won the second 6-3 and then lost the tiebreaker 10-5.

The Panthers continued their upward trend by winning one more match against Barron even though Ellsworth still lost the team battle 4-3.

Ella Gardner won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while Lawrence swept 6-0, 6-0. Maurer and Bach notched another doubles victory 6-4, 6-1.

The difference between defeating or losing to Barron rested on the outcomes at No. 1 and 2 singles. Duval won her first set at No. 1 singles 6-3 before losing the second 6-1 and tiebreaker 10-5. Bailey Ahlers had a similar outcome at No. 2 singles. She won her first set 7-6, lost the second 6-2 and then lost the tiebreaker 12-10.

Ellsworth travels to New Richmond on Tuesday with a chance to get their first team win.