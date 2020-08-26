In its second road trip of the season on Tuesday, the Ellsworth girls' tennis team traveled to New Richmond but came home with a 7-0 loss.

After seeing encouraging results last Friday, head girls' tennis coach Brad Baker kept the lineup as-is. However, the result wasn’t the same as five days earlier in Osceola. Against New Richmond, the Panthers were not only unable to win a match but any sets as well.

Ellsworth now 0-4 on the season will host Barron on Thursday with a chance for revenge after losing to the Bears, 4-3, last Friday in Osceola.