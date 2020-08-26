NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond girls’ tennis team looked good in its Middle Border Conference opener against Ellsworth Tuesday, Aug. 25, sweeping the Panthers by a 7-0 score on the Tigers’ home courts.

The Tigers had little trouble in three of the four singles matches, with Izzy Brinkman cruising 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Avery Knutson winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3, and Liz Counter picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 4.

Onalie Dennis faced a challenge from Ellsworth’s Bailey Alhers at No. 2 singles before earning a 6-1, 7-5 victory.

Two of the three doubles matches were also close, with New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner pulling out a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win at No. 1 and Aine Connolly and Ari Murkve winning 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3. Kellen Storie and Bella Baillargeon cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at the No. 3 spot.

Next up for the Tigers, now 3-1 overall, is a nonconference test at home against undefeated Eau Claire Regis, who is off to a 4-0 start to the season, including a 4-3 victory over last year’s Division 2 state runner-up Kohler at the University School of Milwaukee Invite over the weekend.