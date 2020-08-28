The Red Wing girls' tennis team opened its season Thursday with a home match against Austin. The comfy confines of the high school courts weren't enough to give Red Wing a win in its first try, but first-year head coach Rose Alleva said she saw plenty of positives in what ended up being a hot and humid day on the court.

First among those positives, despite the 5-2 loss, was the competitive matches up and down the lineup.

"I thought it went really well, we started out strong," Alleva said. "The girls really battled in some close matches."

Chloe Struss and Hannah Kosek were the source of the Wingers' two match wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Struss won 6-3, 6-4, while Kosek needed a tiebreaker to determine the winner. Kosek lost the first set 6-4 and then won the second by the same score. She then took the tiebreaker, 6-3.

"Hannah Kosek's match stood out to me because she battled back from one set down and stuck with it," Alleva said.

Rounding out the singles lineup, Allie Roe lost 6-1, 6-0 and Ella Johnson lost 7-5, 6-1 in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Anja Roth and Ani Blankenship lost 6-3, 6-2. The No. 2 team of Jenna Siewert and Emma Roe had a tight contest. The pair won the first set 7-5, lost the second 7-6 (3) and lost the tiebreaker 10-8. Allie and Nora Meyer were in a similarly close match at No. 3 doubles. The Meyers lost the first set 6-2, won the second 6-2 and then lost again 6-2.

Red Wing will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Winona. The match was originally scheduled for Aug. 25 but was postponed due to heat. The Wingers will then travel to Faribault on Tuesday.