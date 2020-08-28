ELLSWORTH — After losing to Barron 4-3 in their season-opening quadrangular in Osceola, the Ellsworth girls' tennis team reversed the outcome with a 5-2 win against the Golden Bears on Thursday.

With the victory, the Panthers also recorded their first team win of the season — no small feat considering Ellsworth was also battling the elements throughout a hot and humid day on the courts. Working in their favor, however was Barron missing one of their key players — forcing many of their players into different roles.

"Barron was a little bit short. They were missing a player and had to move people around and that kind of hurt them," Ellsworth girls' tennis head coach Brad Baker said. "But we kind of did what we had to do or should have done in that respect."

Kacie Duval led the way for Ellsworth with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Bailey Ehlers won 6-1, 6-3, while Ella Gardner won 6-0, 6-1 and Claire Lawrence won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

In doubles, the No. 3 team of Brianna Maurer and Hayley Bach won decisively, 6-0, 6-0.

"The No. 3 doubles of Brianna Maurer and Hayley Bach have kind of blended together well," Baker said. "Everybody else is doing good, it’s just going to take a little time to grow even more.

"Hopefully we can work through the hottest part of the season because it is hard to play in this heat," he added. "It’s really hard to stay focused. They did a good job tonight of blocking that out."

Ellsworth will return to the court Thursday, Sept. 3 when they host Amery at Summit Park.