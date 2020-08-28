HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson girls’ tennis team made easy work of Menomonie in its first two Big Rivers Conference matches of the season this week.

The Raiders beat the Mustangs 6-1 in the season opener Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Menomonie before posting a 7-0 shutout in the second of the home-and-home matches Thursday, Aug. 27, in Hudson.

After being pushed to three sets Tuesday in Menomonie, Hudson No. 1 singles player Sophie Jonas cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mustang No. 1 Haley Hastings Thursday afternoon.

Lily Holmberg, at No. 2 singles, and Grace Diedrich at No. 3, both beat their same Menomonie opponents twice while Claire Keech moved into the Raider lineup Thursday at No. 4 singles to beat Menomonie’s Sammy Jacobson 6-0, 6-3, after Jacobson registered the only Mustang win two days earlier.

Keech had teamed up with Bailey Finch for a 6-1, 6-2, win at No. 3 doubles Tuesday in Menomonie while Sophie Pope and Finch earned a 6-1, 6-2, victory at the No. 3 doubles spot Thursday afternoon.

The Raider No. 1 doubles team of Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub, and the No. 2 team of Grace Lewis and Kira Young, recorded straight set wins in both matches.

Next up for the Raiders are two matches against Chippewa Falls-- Monday, Aug. 31 at home and Thursday, Sept. 3 at Chippewa Falls.